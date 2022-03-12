Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 258,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,926 shares of company stock worth $585,485 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ASB opened at $23.21 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Associated Banc (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.