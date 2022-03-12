Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AC stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.