Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 77.7% in February

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the February 13th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $15.69 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALPMY. Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

