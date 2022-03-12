AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

