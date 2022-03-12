ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.18 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

