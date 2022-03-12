ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AACG opened at $1.18 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $37.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.