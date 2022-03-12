ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 51.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $160,322.24 and approximately $42.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00269616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001270 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

