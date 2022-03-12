ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.73

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.73 and traded as high as C$42.42. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.42, with a volume of 415,326 shares.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.17.

Get ATCO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.