Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 5,966.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ATCMF stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

