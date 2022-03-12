Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 5,966.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ATCMF stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
About Atico Mining (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atico Mining (ATCMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.