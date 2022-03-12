Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 2,654 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 88.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,115 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of T stock remained flat at $$23.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America.

