Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.42. 1,734,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.38 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

