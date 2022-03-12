Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,142,000 after acquiring an additional 219,698 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $270,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 13,003,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,531,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

