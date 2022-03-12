Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $523,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $808,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.33. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

