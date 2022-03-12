Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 333 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,230,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,506. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

