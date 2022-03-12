Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Shares Down 0.1%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. 23,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 100,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 602,643 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

