Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Lowered to C$14.44

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$14.47 to C$14.44 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “2021 In Line / Expecting A Stronger 2022” and dated March 1, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

AI opened at C$14.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.26. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$12.90 and a 52-week high of C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a quick ratio of 77.63 and a current ratio of 79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.30 million and a P/E ratio of 14.31.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.