Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Lowered to C$14.44

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$14.47 to C$14.44 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “2021 In Line / Expecting A Stronger 2022” and dated March 1, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
