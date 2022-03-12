AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 88.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 49,115 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.
AT&T Profile (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
