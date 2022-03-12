Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $7.02 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $768,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 307.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 516.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 245,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $680.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.91. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

