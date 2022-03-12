Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the February 13th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 925,056 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 905,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 469,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 334,801 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 795,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 288,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 214,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

