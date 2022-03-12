Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $192.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.11 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

