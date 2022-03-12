Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $220.00 price target on the software company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $192.31 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $192.11 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.23 and its 200 day moving average is $272.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

