Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $220.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $192.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.11 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $873,789 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after buying an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $192,261,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

