Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.98. 239,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,787. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 97,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.