AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $2,048.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,048.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,864.59. 98,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,518. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,266.29 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,947.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,841.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock worth $7,477,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.