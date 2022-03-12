Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC) Short Interest Up 3,473.5% in February

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a growth of 3,473.5% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Avalon Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Avalon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

