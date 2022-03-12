Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.32 million.

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,222. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,630,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after acquiring an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.