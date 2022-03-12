Avista (NYSE:AVA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

AVA opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. Avista has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,581 shares of company stock worth $733,474 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

