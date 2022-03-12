Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

