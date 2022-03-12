Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZRE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.
AZRE stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $902.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $32.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $198,000.
About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
