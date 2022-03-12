Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZRE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

AZRE stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $902.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $32.82.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

