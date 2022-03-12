B. Riley Weighs in on CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 2.35.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 21,156.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 1,710,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 929,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,313,000 after purchasing an additional 286,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 174,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 164,026 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

