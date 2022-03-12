B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Takes $256,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average is $224.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.