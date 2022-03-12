Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $5.62

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.29. Bakkt shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 28,657 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

