Ballard Power Systems’ (BLDP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.70.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$13.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -37.18. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.68 and a 1 year high of C$34.09.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)

