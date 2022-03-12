Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Raised to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.
BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.
Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.55.
About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
