Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $568.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to announce $568.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $601.80 million. Bally’s reported sales of $192.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 371,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,189. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.21. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

