Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Bally's alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in Bally’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 15,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.