Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.35. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

