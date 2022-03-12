Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.58

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.35. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.
About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.