Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,615 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOH opened at $83.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

