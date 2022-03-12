Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 25,445 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Bruker worth $38,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth $3,096,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.