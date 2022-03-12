Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $37,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

