Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $39,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,275,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

