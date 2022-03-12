Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 15,410 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $37,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 94,463.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,712,000 after buying an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

NYSE WWE opened at $56.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

