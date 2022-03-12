Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 247,780 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,041,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $39,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.24.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.