Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,835 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $36,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 886,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

APAM stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

