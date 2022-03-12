Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

Shares of BNS opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

