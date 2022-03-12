Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNRU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Banner Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,430,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,964,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,828,000.

