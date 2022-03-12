Barclays Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $113.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 28.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.83.

NYSE FNV opened at $158.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.22. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $115.85 and a twelve month high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

