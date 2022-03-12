Barclays Lowers LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $17.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,817 shares of company stock worth $2,564,389.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

