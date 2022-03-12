Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Just Group (LON:JUST)

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 106 ($1.39) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JUST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Get Just Group alerts:

LON JUST opened at GBX 84.35 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. Just Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a market capitalization of £876.09 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.19.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.