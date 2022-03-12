Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.96) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP from GBX 401 ($5.25) to GBX 465 ($6.09) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 445.56 ($5.84).

Get BP alerts:

LON BP opened at GBX 360.40 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £70.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 348.90. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($404.56). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($483.49).

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.