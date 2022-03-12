Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.03) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.12) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($31.97) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,466 ($32.31).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 1,963.60 ($25.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £149.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,080 ($27.25).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.73), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,078,616.35).

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.